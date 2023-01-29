Residents are being reminded about the safe disposal of hazardous waste following a Blue Mountains City Council recycling truck fire.
A council recycling truck was forced to do an emergency unload after the load it was carrying caught fire. The quick actions of the employee and the fire brigade made sure no-one was injured.
A council spokeswoman said the likely cause was the incorrect disposal of hazardous waste, such as batteries.
Commonly used lithium batteries ignite waste and recycling in a truck and have been responsible for several recent fires across the waste industry.
The incident occurred on December 23.
The spokeswoman said batteries should never be put in waste and recycling bins, whether they are the standard batteries in torches and toys, or those in laptops, phones and power tools.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill, said he was relieved no-one was injured and urged residents to be careful about what they put in their waste and recycling bins.
"It was only through the quick actions of the driver and NSW Fire and Rescue that the fire was safely extinguished.
"This is a reminder of the dangers of disposing hazardous chemicals and batteries incorrectly in our waste and recycling bins. They are hazardous waste and can cause a lot of damage if not handled correctly.
He said council provides a range of opportunities for the free and safe disposal of hazardous waste "and I would urge residents to make use of these".
Hazardous waste including batteries, gas bottles, fuel cans, flares, butane canisters, paint, chemicals and products labelled 'corrosive', 'toxic', 'flammable' or 'oxidising agent' should never be placed in waste and recycling bins.
These materials can be disposed of several ways, including battery drop-off points at the tips in Blaxland and Katoomba, and scheduled chemical clean-out Events for household chemicals.
A free household chemical cleanout event is also being held at the Blaxland Waste Management Facility, at Attunga Road, on February 24 and 25 February between 9am and 4pm. This is a household chemical collection only and chemicals from commercial or industrial premises will not be accepted.
