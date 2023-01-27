It is well-known that mental health is an issue of great concern for men. The statistics are alarming - on average, one in eight men will experience depression and one in five men will experience anxiety at some stage of their lives.
Men make up an average seven out of every nine suicides every single day in Australia.
This is why the 'Walk It Off' walkathon on February 9 is so important - it is an opportunity for men and women to come together, talk and show their support for such an important issue.
Walk It Off was established in early 2022, when a few local Blue Mountains men recognised the lack of support and opportunities to talk informally about their mental health struggles. They meet weekly to walk together and talk about what might be on their minds.
The walkathon, marking the first year anniversary of Walk It Off, will be a 12-hour, all-day walk. Women as well as men can take a break from their daily lives, get out into the fresh air and take part in an event that can help to reduce stress and anxiety.
It is also a great opportunity to build meaningful connections with like-minded people.
The 'Walk It Off' walkathon is not your typical charity event. It is a celebration of men's mental health, an opportunity for individuals to come together and take part in a walk that represents the adversities that some men in our community face.
The group will commence the walk at 7am from the Bunker in Springwood and set off on a 12 hour walk that will see us loop the five kilometre route continuously throughout the day. Come for a short stroll or get ready for the full 12 hours.
You don't need to register, simply show up on the day and have a go. Group organisers will be at the Bunker from 6am. If you see us walking through the community on the day, make some noise and have an impact!
For more information, please email info@walkitoff.org.au or contact Phil on 0473 349 667
