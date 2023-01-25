Eight-year-old Mason Lyes, of Glenbrook, has been growing his hair for five years.
Last month, he cut his beloved long hair to donate to the Kids with Cancer Foundation to make a wig and bring a smile to a special little someone's face.
Helping people makes Mason happy and this is exactly what he wanted to do with his hair. He has raised more than $4,000 for this great cause.
If any readers would like to support his kindness they can donate to his link, which will close on January 31. See https://fundraise.kidswithcancer.org.au/fundraisers/masonlyes/wigs-4-kids.
