Blue Mountains Gazette

Glenbrook boy sacrifices hair for a kid with cancer

January 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eight-year-old Mason Lyes, of Glenbrook, has been growing his hair for five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.