After several successful European tours in 2019 and 2020 the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) is coming back to the Mountains with a powerful and lovely program. A combination of their well known and beloved Four Seasons and new exceptional great pieces including Mozart, Saint-Saens and Paganini.
"Classical music around the world" is the motto of the ensemble. It is irrelevant for the musicians whether they are playing in a little village church, open air, in a cathedral, big theatre, in their hometown Cologne or in Katoomba. Their enthusiasm to bring music to the people stays the same every time.
The objective is simple - to inspire as many people as possible through all generations to enjoy classical music. The popularity of the ensemble is reflected in the fact of giving 300 concerts a year around the globe and listeners throughout the world look forward to a musical encounter with the ensemble's talented musicians.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne was founded in the city whose name they bear: Cologne. A city which is wordwide known for its University of Music. Generations of musicians have trained there and developed successful careers. All of them love to return to reconnect with musicians who inspire each other, who grow together and take this enthusiasm out in the world while performing with the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne feels at home all around the globe. Their tours regularly take them to Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Great Britain and Ireland as well, of course, as Germany.
In this format of work, the selection of musicians, soloist and repertoire provides every member with the opportunity to perform as a soloist and constantly develop and grow their musical ability and horizon.
The permanently expanding repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists of hand-picked pieces taken from different epochs. The real appeal of the program lies in the delicate combination of popular as well as unknown pieces from a wide variety of composers coming from the Baroque, classical, romantic and modern era.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will play at St Hilda's in Katoomba on Friday, February 10 at 8pm.
