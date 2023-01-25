Blue Mountains Gazette

Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will play at St Hilda's in Katoomba

Updated January 27 2023 - 10:25am, first published January 25 2023 - 1:17pm
Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will play at St Hilda's Church in Katoomba on Friday, February 10.

After several successful European tours in 2019 and 2020 the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) is coming back to the Mountains with a powerful and lovely program. A combination of their well known and beloved Four Seasons and new exceptional great pieces including Mozart, Saint-Saens and Paganini.

