Comedian Ben McCarthy is bringing his Closer to Nowhere Tour to the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on February 18.
What happens when you have a world tour lined up, shows selling out across the planet and appearances on the world's biggest stages for comedy?
That's right - a worldwide pandemic steals the show and throws all that out the window.
Off the back of a successful live comedy special, Melbourne-based stand-up comedian Ben McCarthy is back with a brand new one-hour show.
Closer to Nowhere features stories of his new life as a married man, his journey to weight loss, travel life (pre-COVID) and the dark humoured stories that came from life in lockdown Melbourne, all delivered with a mix of dry and sarcastic comedy.
He has been working in the comedy industry since 2013 and returns to Penrith for the first time in five years for one night only.
Ben McCarthy: Closer to Nowhere Tour is on at The Joan on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets: Adults $30, concession $27. Details: www.thejoan.com.au/events/ben-mccarthy-closer-to-nowhere-tour/.
