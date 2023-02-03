Project Impossible: Youth to run 200km in less than 24 hours for Lifeline Australia

William Elliot Corlett has challenged the meaning of the word 'impossible' by committing to a 200km run in less than 24 hours.
The 18-year-old Aussie, raised in Katoomba, said he will make the trip across Tasmania on foot.
"I'll kick off in Launceston and run the length of Tasmania until I either hit Hobart or drop dead," he said.
He set a lofty fundraiser goal of $200,000 to raise money for Lifeline in battling suicide.
Mr Corlett is also welcoming sponsors who are willing to assist with accommodation or fuel.
He will be assisted by a group of four of his mates, who will travel to Tasmania and manage the project with him.
Dubbed "Willful Will" by his parents, Mr Corlett found his love for track running through exploring the Blue Mountains as he grew up.
He has participated in a 100km run before, but this challenge will be on a whole other level.
"I'm fired up and ready to go," he said.
"So let's come together, let's support each other, and let's do the impossible!"
To donate to Mr Corlett's cause, visit: https://fundraise.lifeline.org.au/fundraisers/williamcorlett
8.6 Australians die each day by suicide. Suicide is also the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.
If you or someone you know needs crisis support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
