PHOTOS: Australia Day festivities at Glenbrook Park

Locals gathered at Glenbrook Park to celebrate Australia day with smiles, sausages, and plenty of flag waving.
Classic Australian tunes were played by The Little Black Ducks as families chatted, checked out the Fire Engine, and just enjoyed the sunny day.
Matt Wato was performing with devil sticks alongside the band.
A representative from Ready To Go, Christine Potter, was also handing out free USBs to raise awareness natural disaster preparation.
Mayor Mark Greenhill was in attendance, along with federal members Trish Doyle and Susan Templeman.
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary President Bruce Bailey thanked everyone involved, including the organising committee, sponsors, attending families, and Rotarian volunteers.
"It was a hot day but Leigh Johnson and her team of cooks never faltered over the hot plates," he said.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
