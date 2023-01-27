Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Citizenship Ceremony welcomes 36 new citizens

January 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of 36 new Australian citizens were welcomed at the recent Blue Mountains Citizenship Ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.