Blue Mountains Citizenship Ceremony welcomes 36 new citizens

A group of 36 new Australian citizens were welcomed at the recent Blue Mountains Citizenship Ceremony.
The event, held at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood, was attended by around 100 cheering family and friends.
Mayor Mark Greenhill presided over the ceremony, and expressed his support and appreciation of the new citizens.
"It is an honour to confer Australian Citizenship to people who appreciate and value our society so much they wish to become one of us and make Australia their home," he said.
"I warmly congratulate our conferees today for taking the final step in their journey to become Australian Citizens."
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle MP, and Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman MP, were present and congratulating new citizens.
Dharug Elder, Uncle Colin Locke, and Gundungurra man, David King, also welcomed the new citizens to Ngurra. They spoke of their ancestors and their connection to Country.
Mayor Greenhill acknowledged the importance of the new citizens' cultural identities, with around 18 different countries of birth among recipients.
"As an immigrant nation, we acknowledge and celebrate your history and your heritage. Australia's evolving way of life draws inspiration from the whole world and our heritage is enriched by contributions from the many cultures that make up our society," Mayor Greenhill said.
"I encourage you all to make your personal contribution to Australia's cultural diversity. Few of us share the same past, but as Australians, all of us can share the same future."
The ceremony took place on Wednesday January 25. An additional four ceremonies will be held throughout 2023.
