First it was British singer and songwriter Sam Smith, now actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have enjoyed the experience of Scenic World in Katoomba.
Smith visited earlier this month with three friends. The four of them took part in the Beyond Skyway ride, where thrill-seekers actually sit outside the carriage, tethered securely but on top of the roof some 270 metres above the Jamison Valley.
Then this week, Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, his American actor partner Eva Mendes and their family enjoyed a ride on the world's steepest railway.
Axel Moline, head of marketing of Scenic World, said: "We were so thrilled that Ryan, Eva and their family chose to visit Scenic World. They were the most charming, warm and wonderful guests - so interested in all elements of the Blue Mountains such as the native flora, fauna, geology, its World Heritage status, Indigenous culture and history of the region and Scenic World.
"If the whole Hollywood thing doesn't work out for them, they would make incredible guides here at Scenic World," joked Mr Moline. "Ryan actually left with one of our team members hats as a souvenir, so he'd be ready to start."
