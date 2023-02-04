Blue Mountains Gazette

Richard Bonynge Ensemble auditions open for musicians aged 17-25

February 4 2023 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Applications for auditions for young musicians aged 17-25, Grade 8 (or equivalent) to join the Richard Bonynge Ensemble are now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.