Applications for auditions for young musicians aged 17-25, Grade 8 (or equivalent) to join the Richard Bonynge Ensemble are now open.
Comprised of some of the finest young talents in Penrith, including from the Penrith Conservatorium and Penrith Youth Orchestra, the Ensemble gives serious and skilled early career musicians the opportunity to work with industry professionals through workshops and mentoring sessions, as well as to collaborate with professional chamber ensembles to develop their performance and musicianship skills.
Established in 2021, the Richard Bonynge Ensemble aims to enrich the community through music. The Ensemble performs a wide variety of repertoire, from well-known pieces, long forgotten pieces that deserve revival as well as new works from local emerging composers.
In 2023, it will partner with one of Australia's leading chamber music groups, Omega Ensemble. Together they will commission a piece by Brenda Gifford, a Yuin classical composer, saxophonist and pianist, which will be performed at The Joan in August this year.
See www.penrithconservatorium.com.au.
