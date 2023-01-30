Blue Mountains Gazette

Blaxland man's 40 years of charity swimming

Updated January 31 2023 - 10:28am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Blaxland grandfather will dive into the Cole Classic this weekend marking his 41st year of charity swimming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.