A Blaxland grandfather will dive into the Cole Classic this weekend marking his 41st year of charity swimming.
Peter Genellos, 79, has spent the last decade focused on helping the charity, Little Wings, which helps ill children and their families with transport in regional NSW.
Genellos has raised more than $30,000 for the charity since 2015 but in his four decades of swimming he said he has given $250,000 in total to numerous charities.
"I'm hoping it will be my best fundraising year by far.
"The community's support will help fly seriously ill children to major city hospitals for life saving treatment."
Genellos started charity swims in the 1980s, and has swum in the Bridge to Bridge, the Murray Rose Malabar Ocean Swim, the Captain Christie Ocean Swim and the Shellharbour Ocean Swim.
He has swum with Australian champion marathon swimmer, Susie Moroney, and in another event received his swimming medal from the great English Channel swimmer Des Renford.
Genellos has been with the Rotary Club of St Marys for more than three decades. His other donations include:
Donate via the Little Wings website. The Cole Classic is on Sunday, February 5.
