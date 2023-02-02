Blue Mountains Gazette

Obituary: Margaret Hamilton, A.M, celebrated

By Libby Gleeson
February 2 2023 - 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Margaret Hamilton A.M. Born: 23 June 1941. Died November 24, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.