Obituary: Margaret Hamilton, A.M, celebrated

During Margaret's time at Hodder, in 1975 she was invited to attend the Bologna Book Fair, the annual fair for children's book publishing. She was to take charge of the Australian stand and represent Australian publishers. This showed her having become a highly regarded member of the Australian publishing world. She continued to represent Australian publishers and the companies she was working for at subsequent book fairs. Her love for the Fair led to a love for Italy as she and her husband Max regularly travelled there and made long lasting friendships with Italian people. The Bologna Fair has now grown from the small event when she first attended to now being held in six huge pavilions, with 1,400 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors from over 80 countries.