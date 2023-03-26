Sun Valley brothers are futsal champions

At the tender age of eight and 10, the Sidarous brothers of Sun Valley already have their sights firmly set on playing representative football overseas.
Matthew and his older brother Manuel-Marques both started playing before they were four. They have just had their most successful 12 months in futsal.
At seven Matthew was selected to play in the under 8s National Club Futsal Championship representing NSW in Brisbane. And he represented the state for the second year in a row at the recent National Club Futsal Championship held in Penrith.
Manuel-Marques was also selected to represent NSW at the National Club Futsal Championships for his age group.
The boys represented their school in the regional futsal championships - playing in the under 10s CSSA Regional Futsal Championship for Mamre Anglican School at Kemps Creek.
And they were chosen for the Premier League's Mountain Majik team playing up an age group for the Sydney Futsal Cup in the National Southern Futsal Championships.
"It has definitely been a busy year for the boys," said their mum Frances Sidarous.
"They love the fast-paced environment of futsal and how it helps you think critically and play very technically. They want to play overseas one day in footfall and futsal."
The brothers' extra curricular load also includes jujitsu at SJJA Blue Mountains (Sydney Jiu Jitsu Academy) and strength and conditioning training with Pedj Bojic at Play Essentials.
They also play representative outdoor football.
Last year in July Manuel-Marques returned from Italy where he was selected from more than 80 players to represent the under 10s Australian team for Juventus. He was their team captain and led their team to victory in the bronze division. He is also gearing up to play in Milan again later in the year, this time for futsal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.