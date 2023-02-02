Angus Brandt helps take Boomers team to FIBA World Cup

Springwood-raised basketball talent Angus Brandt has helped secure Australia's place in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Brandt played for the Australian men's team, the Boomers, in qualifier games last year.
The Boomers are undefeated in this round of qualifiers, though Brandt said there were some tense moments throughout the recent games.
"We versed Iran in Bendigo last year, and they were in the game until [late] in the third quarter... Ultimately on paper it looked like we won very convincingly and easily, but it was a very hard fought game," he said.
"To be tested like that at home was at the time a little stressful, but looking back those are the games that are really fun... When you're being tested, backs against the wall, and we were able to get the job done and in the end come out with a really good win."
Brandt was raised in the Blue Mountains but currently plays for the Kagawa Five Arrows in Japan - which made the game of Australia vs Japan in Okinawa particularly interesting for him.
"The crowd was obviously very vocal towards and supporting the Japanese, but there was also people there that knew that I played in the local league, and were also maybe only rooting for me personally... it was kind of cool to have Japanese supporters rooting for myself," said Brandt.
While the Boomers have qualified for the World Cup, they will still play in one more qualifier window in February, and performing well will be important to securing the best possible seed.
The team will play against Bahrain in Melbourne on February 23.
Brandt was thrilled to have been part of the team getting Australia through qualifiers and onto the world stage.
"You're playing for Australia, that's a massive honour in itself. So every time I've been given that opportunity it's something that I've cherished," he said.
"To be selected in those teams is something I don't take lightly, there's a lot of talented basketball players in Australia who are available to play in those teams. So to be selected consistently is something I am extremely proud of."
A group of players will be chosen to go to a World Cup selection camp, likely in the off season. Brandt is hopeful to be included.
"If I am invited, I'll definitely relish the opportunity... time will tell, we'll see what happens," he said.
Brandt still returns to the Blue Mountains regularly, usually during off season, to visit his parents in Lawson.
