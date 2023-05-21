Katoomba High students Kaya Peacock, 15 and Allyssa Ng-Saad,14, continue to represent their school and state with honours.
Late last year the duo were part of a state team narrowly pipped in the national grand finals by Victoria, as part of the NSW Country U15 Girls Futsal Team at the National Championships in Melbourne.
Their state coach, who is also a PDHPE teacher at Katoomba High, Tom Daniels, said it had been his "absolute pleasure of coaching ... the KHS community is proud".
He said on the day "unfortunately Victoria were too good for us on their home court. But second best team in Australia!"
Daniels said the girls started playing as training for the off season of football. They were selected by a coaching panel for the state call-up based on past performances.
Their success has inspired other girls to take part. They also put in stellar performances at the Futsal Schools Regional Championship in Bathurst on April 3-4 at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
The 16 girls won their competition and, together with Katoomba High's Open boys and girls, qualified for the state championships in September.
The girls both play NPL1 football for the Blacktown Spartans, training up to five hours a week.
They are excited about the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup events and are "absolutely going to as many games as possible".
Kaya, a defender, who is in Year 10, said she loves "challenging myself to be the best I can be".
"Nationals was the highlight so far. I want to play as high a level as I can".
Allyssa, who is in Year 9 said, "the harder the competition the better I play. I have played at Nationals outdoors as well as futsal. Like Kaya, I want to play at the highest level possible."
