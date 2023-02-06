Blue Mountains Gazette

Portrait exhibitions feature many famous and not-so-famous faces

February 6 2023 - 11:29am
Get acquainted with some new faces at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre and experience two spectacular portraiture exhibitions, The semblance of things: portraits by Nick Stathopoulos and Blue Mountains Portraits 2023.

