Get acquainted with some new faces at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre and experience two spectacular portraiture exhibitions, The semblance of things: portraits by Nick Stathopoulos and Blue Mountains Portraits 2023.
The semblance of things is a comprehensive survey of Nick Stathopoulos' portraits from the past 30 years documenting the evolution of his hyper-real style. The artist delves beneath the painted surface to reveal psychological insights into the subject, beyond the superficial likeness often expected of portraiture.
Subjects include celebrities Isla Fisher, David Stratton, Barry Crocker, Shaun Tan, Grahame Bond (Aunty Jack), Mr Squiggle, and many more. This is the first time these portraits have been exhibited together, with works ranging in scale from the blockbuster Archibald finalists to more intimate and personal work.
"Some of the paintings are huge and are rarely seen beyond the walls of the Art Gallery of NSW due to their size. The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is the perfect venue and it's exciting to be able to see them together," Stathopoulos said.
"It's a rare opportunity to see works that have toured in major shows like the Archibald, been hung in the Doug Moran Portrait Prize and even exhibited in the BP Portrait Award in London."
Stathopoulos is also a Blue Mountains resident and has been selected to exhibit a piece in this year's popular Blue Mountains Portraits 2023. Now in its sixth year, Blue Mountains Portraits is the Cultural Centre's annual celebration of the local community and its diverse members. The exhibiting artists portray the unique people that make up the cultural fabric of the Blue Mountains and tell the stories behind the person.
Other selected artists include Ashlee Bucholtz, Ben Pearse, Bette Mifsud, Jan Melville, Marty Walker, Sean O'Keefe and Wenty Tsai.
Benjamin Nelson has painted Luke Dubber, one-half of musical maestros, Hermitude. In his artist statement Nelson explains how he first saw Dubber perform many years ago and the pair have since become friends.
"I have learnt that there are two sides to the man; the energetic showman and the quiet, reserved, chiller," Nelson said.
"I loved working on this piece, trying to encapsulate Luke's effortless style and egoless vibe. By using contrasting bold and tranquil colour, I have tried to translate his down-to-earth personality and the infectious melodies and raw energy of his music."
Manager, Arts and Cultural Services at Blue Mountains City Council, Paul Brinkman said "Matching the skills of our local portraitists with amazing stories from our community has proven to be a great recipe for an exhibition that both celebrates the region and its people."
"Now in its 6th year, the Blue Mountains Portraits exhibition is always much anticipated by our community, and we invite everyone to come and vote for their favourite portrait in the People's Choice."
Both The semblance of things: portraits by Nick Stathopoulos and Blue Mountains Portraits 2023 are on exhibition until Sunday, April 2.
