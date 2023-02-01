Morning Melodies: Tom Burlinson stars in Latin Serenity at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, February 22.
Following the outstanding success of his musical shows Frank - A Life in Song and Now We're Swinging, versatile singer Tom Burlinson has now collaborated with the virtuoso Spanish guitarist Jim Pell, to create Latin Serenity.
This intimate concert features some of the greatest hits from Brazilian legends Antonio Carlos Jobim and Luiz Bonfa, and includes Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars, The Girl from Ipanema, Wave, The Gentle Rain and A Day in the Life of a Fool.
Classics from the Great American Songbook will also be given the Latin treatment.
With a relaxed morning of beautiful songs and fine musicianship, the Latin Serenity concert promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Morning Melodies: Latin Serenity is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on February 22 at 11am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, purchase on the day $25.
Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea from 10am.
For more information and to purchase tickets, see https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/latin-serenity/.
