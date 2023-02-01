Blue Mountains Gazette

Crowd favourite Tom Burlinson at The Joan

By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 10 2023 - 10:48am, first published February 1 2023 - 2:10pm
Morning Melodies: Tom Burlinson stars in Latin Serenity at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, February 22.

Jennie Curtin

