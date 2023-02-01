Springwood musician Jerrah Patston has recorded a song for the latest Bus Stop Films production, Head Over Wheels, starring outgoing Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott.
The film is a one-take romcom, and Patston contributed Falling For You, produced by Wade Keighran (Royal Headache, Wolf & Cub), which is out now (bandcamp and streams).
Falling For You studies the exhilaration and confusion of new love, and features Patston's affecting double tracked vocals repeating the haunting hook: "Try something new, it might be good for you."
Accompaniment comes from Noel Arens (mellotron and electric piano), Genevieve Clay-Smith (backing vocals) and Sam Worrad (guitar).
Patston is noted for his unique, whimsical style. He released his debut album, Sounds Like Rain, in 2020 and he has followed the release with a single (If Spring Could Sing) and a live album (Sing Exactly Like That).
He is working on a second album, due early May.
The first taste of the new arrived last October in the form of The Wollongong Song, recommended for fans of The Beach Boys and classic Flying Nun bands.
Patston's songs are set apart by their observations of the everyday, beautiful harmonies and inventive percussion.
He started writing songs in 2016 when he began working at Club Weld, a studio for neurodiverse musicians based at Arts & Cultural Exchange in Parramatta.
Since then he has recorded at the Sydney Opera House, appeared on 7:30, collaborated with the River City Voices symphonic choir and performed at markets, theatres and fundraisers.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.