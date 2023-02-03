Seventy per cent of the Mountains' weather-damaged roads were repaired during a blitz between last September and January, according to the mayor.
Cr Mark Greenhill told this week's council meeting that progress had been extraordinary since September 2022.
"We have repaired an estimated 70 per cent of the damaged roads. At one stage we were spending $2 million a week on roads," citing council's core duties of "roads, rates and rubbish".
The key to the program's success was using council's reserves, Cr Greenhill said, because "we have money in the bank for these works".
Many other councils had waited until state government grant money came through. But Blue Mountains decided to spend first and be reimbursed later, which meant it was one of the first in to secure contractors to do the work.
The only hitch is now is whether Transport for NSW will fully reimburse council for its agreed contribution.
Cr Greenhill said council officers had found "Transport for NSW was not necessarily honouring all requests for reimbursements".
The overall repair bill had been estimated to be around $33 million, to be split 70/30 between TfNSW and council, with council's slice expected to be $9.9 million.
Last August council approved spending up to the entire $33m cost "contingent upon pre-approval from Transport for NSW providing grant funding covering the cost of required road repair works".
The mayor told the meeting "conversations were happening" between council staff and TfNSW to obtain clarity on the extent and nature of any disagreements over the reimbursements.
Councillors agreed to approve the reallocation of $9.9m of budget from reserves and capital projects to keep the repair work going while the situation with TfNSW is sorted.
