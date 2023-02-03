Blue Mountains Gazette

Roads, rates and rubbish are a council's bread-and-butter

By Jennie Curtin
February 3 2023 - 4:30pm
Seventy per cent of the Mountains' weather-damaged roads were repaired during a blitz between last September and January, according to the mayor.

