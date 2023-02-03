Blue Mountains Gazette

Internatioinal acts abound at music festival

February 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The iconic Blue Mountains Music Festival, now in its 26th year, will present 17 international artists including world renowned bluesman and two-time Grammy Award nominee, Eric Bibb. Joining Bibb from the US are Eilen Jewell, Steve Poltz, Early James and Arlo McKinley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.