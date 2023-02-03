Hailing from Prince Edward Island, Canada, Inn Echo weave hundreds of years of traditional tunes with contemporary originals. Also from Canada, The Burning Hell are an experience in musical revelry and the ongoing musical project of songwriter Mathias Kom and multi-instrumentalists Ariel Sharratt and Maria Peddie. Blue Moon Marquee are a duo from Alberta whose combination of soulful vocals, guitar, upright bass and custom footdrum create their swinging blend of blues, boogie and jazz.