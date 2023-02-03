The iconic Blue Mountains Music Festival, now in its 26th year, will present 17 international artists including world renowned bluesman and two-time Grammy Award nominee, Eric Bibb. Joining Bibb from the US are Eilen Jewell, Steve Poltz, Early James and Arlo McKinley.
From the UK comes renowned singer-songwriter John Smith, traditional folk artist and former Bellowhead member Jon Boden, folk and protest singer Grace Petrie and the undisputed queens of British folk, While & Matthews.
Joining the line-up from Ireland are legendary jazz and blues singer Mary Coughlan, critically acclaimed songwriter Niamh Regan and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Dani Larkin.
From Scotland comes the much-celebrated singer-songwriter Siobhan Miller and her band and guitar supremo Tony McManus.
Hailing from Prince Edward Island, Canada, Inn Echo weave hundreds of years of traditional tunes with contemporary originals. Also from Canada, The Burning Hell are an experience in musical revelry and the ongoing musical project of songwriter Mathias Kom and multi-instrumentalists Ariel Sharratt and Maria Peddie. Blue Moon Marquee are a duo from Alberta whose combination of soulful vocals, guitar, upright bass and custom footdrum create their swinging blend of blues, boogie and jazz.
Renowned Australian artists playing at BMMF include multi-award-winning duos Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse and Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, Moussa Diakite & Wassado, Charles Maimarosia, Khristian Mizzi, Michael Waugh, Checkerboard Lounge, The Mezcaltones, Copperline, Psycho Zydeco, Bush Gothic, Bonniedoon, Firinn, Great Aunt, The Funk Klub and Tuck Shop Ladies.
The festival is on March 17-19. Discount advanced ticket sales have been extended until February 15. See bmff.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.