Blue Mountains Gazette

Obituary: Vale Nance Cooper, community activist

By Erst Carmichael
February 8 2023 - 6:00am
Nance Cooper was born 25.9.1932 in Barraba, NSW and passed away on 18.7.2022. She will be greatly missed. Her contribution to the Blue Mountains community was remarkable.

