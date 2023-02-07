Obituary: Vale Nance Cooper, community activist

The Association of Concerned Mid Mountains Residents (ACMMR) was also initiated by Nance Cooper, to act as a voice for the needs and interests of Mid Mountains residents in responding to all decisions made by public and private bodies concerning the local community. ACMMR was established through public meetings in early 2002 and was primarily involved in putting forward the community's views on the redevelopment of Lawson Town Centre, and issues concerning that arose from the highway widening, including loss of heritage and community connection.