Obituary: Vale Nance Cooper, community activist

Nance Cooper was born 25.9.1932 in Barraba, NSW and passed away on 18.7.2022. She will be greatly missed. Her contribution to the Blue Mountains community was remarkable.
Having been a teacher for much of her working life and a life member of the Teachers Federation, she was set to tackling big questions of concern to the community.
She was also a union supporter and colleague of Jack Mundey. Her interest in history and heritage issues led to her committed involvement in the Blue Mountains Historical Society. Later she established the Mid Mountains Historical Society to gather pertinent information regarding impacts of the widening of the Great Western Highway.
The Association of Concerned Mid Mountains Residents (ACMMR) was also initiated by Nance Cooper, to act as a voice for the needs and interests of Mid Mountains residents in responding to all decisions made by public and private bodies concerning the local community. ACMMR was established through public meetings in early 2002 and was primarily involved in putting forward the community's views on the redevelopment of Lawson Town Centre, and issues concerning that arose from the highway widening, including loss of heritage and community connection.
Nance was experienced at negotiating with politicians and councillors in a forthright yet polite manner. She was aware that public meetings would spread the word regarding what could be done to protest against threats to the Mid Mountains.
She encouraged newsletters, meetings with the RTA and BMCC, interaction with the Environmental Defenders Office, and made connections with heritage experts such as Professor Ian Jack.
The latter effort resulted in Ian Jack Consulting completing a study of the town centre of Lawson and advising council of the heritage value of the Lawson shops, both along the highway and Honour Avenue (2003), which concluded it should all be a Heritage Conservation Area.
This was accepted by Blue Mountains Council in the 2005 LEP process.
In 2007 Nance was involved in consultation with council's Douglass Square heritage project which ensured preservation of the horse trough and recognition of a newly discovered part of the original Cox's Road. The Historical Society emphasised that Douglass Square has been a transit area since 1817 and a war memorial since 1918.
Nance's role in "saving" the 1906 Lawson Mechanics Institute from demolition due to proposed highway widening, included speaking in a video which was broadcast by ABC's Stateline in 2008 when Kerry O'Brien was compere.
She was involved with Mid Mountains Centre activities by establishing regular scrabble and mahjong competitions. As well as being a strong activist she enjoyed a challenging game with community members. Many are everlastingly grateful for her lessons in these games and remember her skills and sense of fun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.