Back to school at St Canice's

Excitement and smiles abounded as the school year kicked off at St Canice's Primary School in Katoomba.
"I feel really excited for the New Year, and can't wait to make new friends," said Natasha Vasquez, Year 6 student and new school leader.
"I really hope we're gonna do a lot of fundraising, and fun stuff at school."
Principal Miriam Meaney was thrilled to see students return with such enthusiasm.
"The children coming back, they just energise us. They're fresh, they're happy, we're back in the beautiful Blue Mountains at a beautiful time of year, and you couldn't not be excited," she said.
At this time of year the St Vincent de Paul Society, in collaboration with Amazon Australia, provides back-to-school essentials to 1,000 students. These essentials include lunchboxes, stationery and drink bottles.
St Vincent de Paul Society National President Claire Victory said as the rapidly rising cost of living drives more people closer to the edge, the generosity of Amazon Australia will help many families.
'It's really pleasing to be helping another 1,000 students get what they need to participate and learn," she said.
