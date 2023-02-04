Cancer wellness support in the district

In the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District, it is projected that this year alone, 2,369 people will be told they have cancer, and 713 people will lose their lives to the disease.
Since 2005, Cancer Wellness Support (CWS) has been part of the Blue Mountains and Penrith community, offering subsidised complementary therapies to enable accessibility to all, while playing a role alongside the medical profession and specialist services, to enable a whole person approach.
Deborah Shepherd, who has taken on the new CEO role, was drawn to CWS's overall purpose, values and the ability to provide accessible complementary health to the local community.
"It was the opportunity to be part of something tangible that demonstrated the strength of community and supported those at critical times of need that really spoke to me, and inspired me to be part of the CWS team," Ms Shepherd said.
In Australia, it is estimated that up to two-thirds of cancer patients utilise "at least one form of complementary therapy during or after their cancer treatment," she said.
In a recent study, several participants believed complementary therapies helped them cope with a "terminal" diagnosis, while others described the way it assisted them manage secondary cancer-related health problems or existing problems that were exacerbated by the cancer. The main barrier identified to access this support by 82 per cent of survey respondents was financial constraints - nearly half said it was their only obstacle.
At their 2022 Cancer Wellness Support AGM in late November a new executive team was appointed alongside Ms Shepherd to continue the CWS legacy, with a three-year strategic vision. Founding members, Bob Yates and Kevin Stapleton were acknowledged for their dedication as they stepped down from the Board.
CWS provides more than 5000 subsidised complementary therapies annually for those touched by cancer in the district. CWS was recognised last year in the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence (WSABE) Social Enterprise Award.
Cancer Wellness Support exists to offer a range of complementary therapies to assist and support individuals and their families throughout their cancer experience. These therapies are not intended to replace recommended medical interventions, but to mitigate some of the negative aspects of cancer and its treatment and minimise some of the residual effects, such as lymphoedema.
Cancer Wellness Support also offers lifestyle education and group support for its members. Services are delivered by a range of qualified local therapists at a subsidised cost to the client (with the balance of the therapists' fees paid by CWS).
Therapies and services include diet, movement, counselling and meditation, lymphoedema massage and pressure garments.
This community-led service is enabled through the generosity of those who volunteer, donate or support the two local Op Shops.
CWS Chair, Dr Ilse Blignault, said "with a new skills-based Board, a new CEO, our wonderful therapists, staff and volunteers, and the support of the community, we are looking forward to 2023. As our founder, Robyn Yates, was fond of saying, with the community we can achieve anything."
To help go to https://www.cancersupport.org.au/ways-to-help/
