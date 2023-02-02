A Guide To Medical Misdiagnosis Claims

It's important to know what misdiagnosis is and where to find help should you ever need it. Picture by Shutterstock

Patients around the world leave their healthcare in the hands of highly trained, qualified, and professional medical personnel daily. There is generally no reason not to feel safe, protected, and cared for by these professionals, but once in a while, they may make mistakes that have devastating effects on their patients.

Although professionals don't intend to cause harm, the patient may still suffer. For this reason, it's important to know more about what misdiagnosis is and where to find help should you ever need it.

What is a medical misdiagnosis?

Medical professionals like doctors, nurses, and other registered practitioners will diagnose and treat patients for various ailments. A misdiagnosis thus occurs when they give the patient the incorrect diagnosis or treatment. Furthermore, the patient could have complications stemming from this misdiagnosis.

The most common problems patients with a misdiagnosis face include delayed treatment for their actual medical condition, side effects from the incorrect medicine or treatment methods, or lack of access to the right treatment.

Patients who feel they need assistance to define their possible claim and want more information about the process can contact a legal representative from a reputable law firm.

What types of claims are there?

Diagnoses are commonplace for doctors to make each day, but without proper testing or diagnostic methods, they could commit diagnostic errors. Patients have various types of misdiagnoses they can potentially claim for, although the ones most often seen by legal practices are listed below:

Cancer misdiagnosis - The patient doesn't have cancer, or the doctor underestimates the extent of the illness to where some areas affected were missed during diagnostic evaluations.

Complete misdiagnosis - Doctors give the patient incorrect information about their condition or prescribe inappropriate treatments not fit for their illness.

Fracture misdiagnosis - A break in a bone could be challenging to assess, especially when it's a closed fracture not protruding through the skin. However, doctors have the tools at their disposal, like X-rays, to assist them in making the best decision for the patient. Should they diagnose a fracture more minor than what it is, or they classify it as a sprain and not a fracture, it could severely influence the patient's treatment and healing.

According to PubMed, three misdiagnoses commonly seen in medical practice may constitute 75 per cent of all claims, including infections, vascular events, and cancers, as mentioned above.

Who needs to submit the claim?

Patients who suspect they have a solid medical malpractice case can hire a lawyer, or should the person be unable to do so themselves, a family member or friend could assist them throughout the process.

Should I submit anything as evidence?

Legal representatives assisting patients will ask for sufficient evidence, like documents, conversations, correspondence, photos, or copies of medical records showing the misdiagnosis and the inconvenience or suffering they endure.

Names, dates, places like the hospital or practice name, and times would also be helpful to establish when and how the events played out and to what extent the negligence (if any) could be proven in legal proceedings.

Against whom will the claim be?

Depending on where the patient received their diagnosis and treatment, the person responsible for the diagnosis and those directly influencing the patient's health may need to be part of the legal process. Moreover, the court will decide what responsibility or liability each of these professionals will have and direct the proceedings accordingly.

How much will the payout be?

Patients may have to consider a few things with guidance from their legal team before they start the claims process. The severity of their suffering, the effects the misdiagnosis had on their daily function, the time it took them to recover, and how extensive the measures would be to correct the problem, if possible, could all affect the outcome of the claim.

Other factors that may influence the payout could include the following:

Additional medical bills

Travel or accommodation costs

Fees for childcare or in-home assistance

Loss of income or reduced earnings

As there are so many variables for each claim, patients will need to discuss their case with their legal representatives to ensure that they receive a fair payout for all the elements related to their circumstances. Fortunately, most legal firms will work on a no-win-no-fee basis for these claims, which means the patient will only need to pay for legal fees if a payout is awarded.

What is the timeline for a claim?

Usually, patients will have up to three years from when they discovered that negligent behaviour could be the root cause of their worsening health condition. On the other hand, in rare cases where children or patients with mental health issues are involved, the court may still choose to entertain the claim.

A study by ResearchGate found that only around 50 per cent of doctors followed proper guidelines to diagnose ADHD. In comparison, 93 per cent prescribed medication for this condition. This data implies that there are more misdiagnosed medical conditions than expected.

Final words