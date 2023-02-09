Blue Mountains Gazette

HSC ArtExpress 2023: Alaina McDonald from St Columba's Catholic College and Sam Glen of Blaxland High

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

His is a detailed work of skulls that appears like an intricate jigsaw of memories, hers is a tale of an HSC student falling apart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.