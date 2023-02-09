Laptops stolen in Springwood

Between 5pm and 8am on February 1, unknown person/s broke into an accommodation building at Fels Avenue, Springwood.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective/Acting Inspector Darren Greaney said several laptops and related items were allegedly stolen. Police are appealing to the community to check their CCTV or dashcams for related footage. Call Springwood police with information on (02) 4751 0299.
At about 6pm on February 2, a 22-year-old Katoomba man drove a Toyota Landcruiser into a parked car on Cascade Street. The driver's roadside breath test was positive for alcohol. It's alleged he later returned a high range reading at the police station. His licence was suspended and he will appear in Katoomba Court on March 20.
Between Monday January 31 and Thursday February 2, a joint operation between Blue Mountains police and the NSW Firearms Registry was conducted to ensure compliance of firearms dealers, private holders with large collections, and shooting ranges. Over the week, 700 firearms were inspected and two range inspections conducted. Only minor compliance issues were identified, with no legal action expected.
