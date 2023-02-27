Blue Mountains Gazette

'Disability doesn't stop after 6pm': Nerida Lees finds Mountains maxi taxi services lacking

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nerida Lees just wanted to visit Yellow Rock to see friends and family, but because of a gap in disability services she almost needed to cancel her trip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.