'Disability doesn't stop after 6pm': Nerida Lees finds Mountains maxi taxi services lacking

Nerida Lees just wanted to visit Yellow Rock to see friends and family, but because of a gap in disability services she almost needed to cancel her trip.
Ms Lees, 52, is a stroke survivor and lives in Lockhart. For the past four years has relied on a motorised wheelchair to get around.
So when Ms Lees made the trip to Central on her route to the Blue Mountains, she was dismayed to discover that no maxi-taxi services were able to pick her up from Springwood after 6pm.
She needed to spend almost $300 to stay at a hotel near Central, then caught the train to Springwood the next morning.
"I want to be able to come and see my family, and if I'm not gonna be able to get around I'm not gonna be able to do it," said Ms Lees.
Allison Kovacs, Ms Lees' mother, lives in Valley Heights. She said this lack of taxi service continued to cause issues during her daughter's stay.
"Just because she's disabled should not mean that she can't go to a concert and expect to come out of that concert and get home," said Ms Kovacs.
"Disability doesn't stop at 6pm."
Ms Lees also found some aspects of Springwood's streets challenging, including a pedestrian crossing with gutters too steep for her to access.
These aspects included the lack of a curb ramp at the taxi rank in Springwood, requiring her to unsafely travel on the road against traffic to reach the taxi.
For her, these issues are not just practical difficulties, but are emotionally draining as well.
"When I come down here I do have family, and they are beautiful. Friends. They will do anything for me. But they shouldn't have to," she said.
"My mental health just drops so much."
Sue Campbell-Ross, co-CEO of disability service provider Able2, was disappointed to hear about the challenges Ms Lees faced during her visit.
"It was staggering to me, that if you are a person in a wheelchair in the Blue Mountains, you can really only access transport during the hours of 8 and 6," said Ms Campbell-Ross.
"It seems to me that if you're a person with a disability, you have a right to get around your neighbourhood freely."
Ms Lees hopes by speaking up she'll provide a voice for others or encourage them to speak up as well.
"I just think the awareness of disability needs to come up more," said Ms Lees.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle expressed her empathy for Ms Lees' situation, and said she has reached out to council on disability access issues in Springwood previously.
"On a few occasions now and on behalf of a few constituents, we have referred the issue of physical access to our office and the medical centre to BMCC for consideration, as part of their PAMP program," Ms Doyle told the Gazette.
"We will continue to advocate for some remediation work to be prioritised in Raymond Lane."
A Blue Mountains council spokesperson told the Gazette that council has previously advocated to the State Government for more accessible taxis in the Blue Mountains, and will continue to do so.
The spokesperson said a mobility study of Springwood was conducted in 2018, with some access challenges addressed by the Western Parkland City Liveability Program project completed in 2021, and with further upgrades planned once funding is secured.
They also said the four-year Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) "strives to address barriers that prevent people with a disability from fully participating in the Blue Mountains Community".
"The plan, currently being finalised for the next four-year period, does look at further ways to improve access in town centres across the Blue Mountains," the spokesperson said.
