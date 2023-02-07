Quality Molmic pieces can create a beautiful space in your home Advertising Feature

Molmic makes beautiful, comfortable, enduring sofas and lounge furniture for every type of lifestyle. Picture supplied

Making sure that the style and fabrics of furniture pieces work with all of the other decorative elements in a room is key - Designer Anne Hogarth

All of the interior design elements in a room contribute to its overall character and feel.

Colour and accessories may make a room sing, but it's the pieces that anchor a room that really say who you are - like quality sofas and chairs for your living spaces.

So, it's important to choose carefully when selecting the key furniture pieces for your home.

Finding some professional advice when making decisions on your furniture pieces can really assist with your decisions and the expert interior designers at Thornton & Blake can help you make choices that you'll be delighted with for years to come.

Thornton & Blake interior designer Anne Hogarth said: "Making sure that the style and fabrics of furniture pieces work with all of the other decorative elements in a room is key to successful interior design - and that's where we can help".

Molmic sofas and chairs can be the perfect addition to your space. The ultimate in contemporary, relaxed design Molmic create beautiful, comfortable, enduring sofas and lounge furniture for every type of lifestyle and living space.

A family company, Molmic has been creating the most loved sofas in Australia since 1987. With a focus on handmade, the frames are all manufactured in-house to provide greater quality control. Molmic also uses the traditional mortice and tenon technique to ensure joint strength, as well as hardwood blocks in corners.

With their attention to detail and precision, Momic frames will provide you with a quality product that is made to last.

Molmic furniture is built to stand the test of time, offering a 10-year warranty.



They also use renewable materials in construction to minimise their carbon footprint.

You may opt for contemporary styling with contrast trim piping, timber plinth designs and bold fabric patterns. Or you might go for a more classic look with a slimline sofa design in muted and minimalist tones.

Whether you want a sofa that is formal and attention grabbing - a 'hero' piece in your room - or a more casual style that you can collapse onto at the end of a day, there are plenty of options available for you in the stylish Molmic range.

The interior designers at Thornton & Blake can show you a wide range of Molmic sofas and lounge furniture, so you'll be sure to find the right pieces to complement you and your home's personality.

To see the range for yourself you can visit the Molmic Gallery at Thornton & Blake's showroom, Units 5-8/59 Megalong Street, Leura.