Blue Mountains Gazette

Zach Alexander's 49 not out saves Penrith in Western NSW Cricket Carnival grand final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:11am, first published January 16 2023 - 9:50am
Penrith celebrates its under 15s Western NSW Cricket Carnival victory. Picture by Lachlan Harper

When you spot a mullet in a team, it's not hard to guess who has the most enthusiasm.

