When you spot a mullet in a team, it's not hard to guess who has the most enthusiasm.
So as Penrith walked off Riawena Oval on Thursday afternoon, January 12 there was no surprise that Nathan 'Jenko' Jenkins was the one back slapping, cheering and rubbing heads.
He had good reason to be after Penrith's sensational grand final victory in the under 15s Western NSW Cricket Carnival.
But if it wasn't for Jenko and Ashton Russell, Penrith probably wouldn't have reached the grand final.
Both players hundreds in round three helped the side reach a significant quotient to stop Orange's chances of making the final, and in turn resulted in a tournament victory.
In the final though, both men weren't the heroes, it was lower order batsman Zach Alexander, from Glenbrook Blaxland Cricket Club, who saved the day.
With his side in dire straits at 7/46, Alexander had to pull a rabbit out of a hat. And that he did.
Combining with Jesse Shandler for the ninth-wicket partnership, the two put on 53 runs in a match-saving performance.
Alexander would finish on 49 not out when Penrith was bowled out for 138.
"It was just sensational, he held it together, we had to try and bat it out and we set small targets and achieved that until Saarim (Murad) got out," Penrith coach David Williams said.
Penrith's bowlers then backed up Alexander's efforts to bowl out Hornsby for 81, and with the final wicket the back slapping started.
The win was a terrific turnaround after Penrith lost by four wickets to Hornsby in round one.
"We didn't expect it because we lost the first game to them," Williams said.
"You know what it's like with these carnivals (normally) if you lose a game you're gone but the runs we scored yesterday and today (were beneficial).
"But it came down to spirit, we just never gave up."
After the ball moved 'five foot' earlier in Penrith's innings, conditions calmed at Riawena Oval.
Every bowler did their part for the victorious side with only one conceding at a run rate over 2.50.
Williams said his side's bowling strategy was simple and gave special credit to Adil Tariq (3/12 off 7) and Jesse Shandler (1/17 off 7) for their efforts.
"Our bowling was super tight, the wicket wasn't doing a lot, we just wanted to bowl full and straight," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
