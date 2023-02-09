Blue Mountains Gazette

East Blaxland will be one of the first communities in Australia to be part of a new Federal Government community solar battery scheme

Updated February 10 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 7:00am
East Blaxland will be one of the first communities in Australia to be part of a new Federal Government community solar battery scheme, as promised in a pre-election commitment by Labor.

