East Blaxland will be one of the first communities in Australia to be part of a new Federal Government community solar battery scheme, as promised in a pre-election commitment by Labor.
The government is delivering on its commitment for a community solar battery in East Blaxland, with expressions of interest for providers open this month.
Community batteries allow households that generate their own solar power to pool their excess electricity in shared storage for later use. It also takes pressure off the electricity grid. There are 58 community solar batteries up for grabs nationwide.
Federal MP for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said it's exciting to see the battery project start to roll-out.
East Blaxland had been chosen because of the large number of solar panels, but low uptake of batteries, she said.
"Our community wants to do our part to reduce emissions and stop climate change, and people also want to have the benefits of cheaper power, so I'm thrilled to have one of the first community solar batteries in East Blaxland," she said.
"We know solar energy is some of the cleanest, cheapest energy available. One in three households have solar panels, but most don't have battery storage. And that's the data that has helped determine East Blaxland as a site, with a large number of solar panels, but low uptake of home batteries."
Ms Templeman said excess energy goes back into the grid to be used by the community.
The Community Batteries for Household Solar program will enable the rollout of a pilot of 400 batteries in neighbourhoods across the country, with 58 batteries promised during the federal election campaign the first to be installed. The cost is estimated to be about $200 million to service 100,000 households nationally.
Climate Change and Energy Minister, Chris Bowen, visited East Blaxland before the election and met with residents keen to make the most of their panels.
Ms Templeman said the battery will help drive down energy prices for local households and also help Australia move towards 82 per cent renewables in the national electricity market by 2030.
Mountains residents were "passionate about renewable energy," she said, adding she was "proud to be part of a government taking real action to expand the renewable energy market".
Grants between $100,000 and $500,000 will be available per eligible location. The grant will provide $1000 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of battery storage capacity.
Organisations interested in applying can head to the Business Grants Hub website for details: www.business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/community-batteries-for-household-solar-stream-2. Applications close on February 24.
