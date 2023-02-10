Katoomba's Varuna gets WestInvest funding bonanza

Staff at Varuna, The National Writer's House - the foremost organisation for literature development in Australia - are "absolutely thrilled" to receive more than $800,000 in funding in the recent NSW Government's WestInvest Community Project Grants.
The $815,827 funding will go towards the planning and construction of a new multi-purpose architect-designed building on their grounds in Katoomba.
It will provide an accessible venue, workshop, and office space as part of Varuna's commitment to community engagement, diversity and inclusivity.
Executive director, Veechi Stuart said: "Varuna is deeply grateful to the state government for this much-needed funding."
"I cannot stress strongly enough that this new building is not just about bricks-and-mortar. It will enable Varuna to create a thriving cultural hub for workshops, literary events, writing groups and community programs.
"We're really excited to offer everyone - no matter their age, ability or life experience - the opportunity to connect with the transformative power of the written word."
Leveraging the presence of more than 200 award-winning writers who visit Varuna each year, this project will transform Varuna from being a residential asset enjoyed by relatively few, to being a place all members of the community can enjoy, she said.
Varuna staff said the impetus came from wanting to connect more with the community for events such as readings, workshops and book launches, while preserving the quiet space of the house for writers in residence. They also needed an accessible bathroom for visitors and staff, as well as more office space - because "there's only so much that can be done with the current garden shed office".
The plan is to keep the new building within the already cleared carpark space with minimal disturbance to the surrounding bushland.
State MP for the Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said she was "so thrilled" Varuna had been successful in their funding application.
"Varuna is such an integral part of our community, attracting writers from all over the world to our beautiful Blue Mountains. This project will enable them to offer even greater accessibility to the centre, supporting Varuna in their plans to engage more broadly with members of our community."
