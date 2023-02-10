Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba's Varuna gets WestInvest funding bonanza

February 10 2023 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Staff at Varuna, The National Writer's House - the foremost organisation for literature development in Australia - are "absolutely thrilled" to receive more than $800,000 in funding in the recent NSW Government's WestInvest Community Project Grants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.