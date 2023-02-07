To the residents of the Blue Mountains,
On February 2, RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman and general managers Ursula McGeown and Kristy Blake met with local MP Trish Doyle and the mayor, Mark Greenhill.
During this meeting, concerns were raised on behalf of community members regarding the shelter operations in Katoomba. The meeting was productive and informative, and further cemented the relationship that RSPCA NSW holds and has held with the Blue Mountains City Council.
We want to take the opportunity to address concerns that have been raised in the Blue Mountains Gazette.
Some of the concerns raised centred around how the Blue Mountains shelter animal intake and adoption numbers are lower than statistics reported by other agencies.
This is a direct reflection of the responsible animal lovers that live in the Blue Mountains. A community that cares for and takes responsibility for its animals has lower numbers of surrenders, strays and cruelty complaints than a community that does not. Blue Mountains residents should be proud that they are clearly responsible pet owners.
Whilst the animal intake numbers have been declining at the Blue Mountains shelter, our proactive prevention services have been increasing. What isn't seen when looking at intake numbers is the amount of surrenders and strays prevented by providing pet owners with financial support, supplies and low-cost/no-cost veterinary services.
Over the last four years, RSPCA NSW has provided free desexing, microchipping and vaccinations to 355 pets in the Blue Mountains community.
We have also provided free emergency boarding for residents experiencing hardship and crisis. This has resulted in hundreds of surrenders being avoided and ultimately pets staying in the homes they already have, with the people who love them. This is our strategy and the best way to drive animal welfare forward.
We often receive queries about euthanasia. The animals RSPCA NSW cares for are often the most broken. They can have significant health and behaviour issues due to the severe neglect, cruelty and trauma they have experienced in their life. Despite this, we try and rehabilitate every animal that walks through our doors.
Unfortunately, the sad reality is that not all of them can be rehabilitated. Over the last 18 months, we have invested heavily in our ability to provide intensive, science-based rehabilitation to the dogs in our care. We now have a dedicated facility, where dogs with the most complex needs are supported daily by staff trained in canine behaviour.
There is no time limit, with some dogs spending hundreds of days being cared for before being placed up for adoption.
Despite these efforts, there will always be some dogs that cannot be rehabilitated and pose a threat to themselves and the community. Therefore, euthanasia is necessary.
Before arriving at this decision, there is a case review process involving multiple staff including vets, behaviouralists and our animal care team. Notes, videos and interviews are reviewed and used to inform an objective decision.
While this is a decision that no one at RSPCA NSW likes to make, it is an unfortunate reality of working in animal welfare.
We know that the DA submission has also caused concerns regarding the number of kennels included in the refurbishment of the shelter. There is no doubt that the existing kennels were once state of the art when they were built over 40 years ago. However, in 2023, they are tired, ageing and not best practice.
All animals that come into an RSPCA site deserve to be housed in a state-of-the-art environment, and our state-wide capital works program is achieving this.
The new proposed kennels will be double the size of the existing kennels and spaced apart to minimise noise and stress. They will be climate-controlled and will allow for optimal cleaning and disease control. All the design elements of our kennels are researched thoroughly to ensure that we deliver best practice animal sheltering. Comfort, space, quiet and enrichment are critical to providing high-quality care for animals in our shelters.
Hopefully, this information has been able to provide some context on an incredibly complex issue, that is animal welfare.
Steve Coleman, Ursula McGeown and Kristy Blake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.