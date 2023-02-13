Blue Mountains Gazette

'This is a fantastic opportunity to encourage people to ride and walk': $24.4 million for transport links

DM
By Damien Madigan
February 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cyclists have welcomed $24.4 million in new funding which will see major improvements to transport links across the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.