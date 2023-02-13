'This is a fantastic opportunity to encourage people to ride and walk': $24.4 million for transport links

Cyclists have welcomed $24.4 million in new funding which will see major improvements to transport links across the Blue Mountains.
Blue Mountains City Council will receive $14 million in WestInvest funding for improving active transport connections between 27 towns and villages in the Blue Mountains as well as $2.6 million for a 3.8km shared path to Yellow Rock.
Other WestInvest funding announced by the state government on February 1 includes $5.6 million to add 1.9km to the Great Blue Mountains Trail, providing the missing link from Leura Station to Scenic World and the Katoomba Golf Course precinct.
Council will also receive $2.2 million to add 2km to the Great Blue Mountains Trail on Cliff Drive between Narrow Neck Road and Acacia Street in Katoomba.
David Tritton from Ride Blue Mountains congratulated the council on securing the $24.4 million in grants.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to encourage people to ride and walk and will hopefully lead to reduced car trips, particularly for distances of less than 5km," he said. "It is also a great opportunity for tourism and supporting local businesses."
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean lauded the projects that focus on better connecting the area.
"The Blue Mountains is one of our most treasured natural attractions and these projects will ensure more locals and visitors can explore and enjoy its beauty," he said.
"The active transport projects will connect towns and villages and encourage more people to walk and cycle around this spectacular area."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill also welcomed the WestInvest funding.
"This grant funding is a welcome boost to Blue Mountains City after more than three years of hardship. Work on these projects will continue alongside critical infrastructure recovery works, that are ongoing," he said.
Mr Tritton said the new funding will build on existing plans.
Council has already started work on remediating the Glenbrook Tunnel which will link Glenbrook and the Nepean River, while TfNSW are designing a cycleway for the Upper Mountains between Katoomba and Little Hartley.
"This new funding will support these projects by enabling a network of active transport links which will eventually link Glenbrook with Katoomba," said Mr Tritton.
"The new cyclepath at Emu Plains between Russell Street and the Viaduct and the new cyclepath at the former Lawson golf course are two examples of quality cycle paths which Ride Blue Mountains would like to see replicated across the Blue Mountains. This is because they are at least two metres wide and allow the safe passing of pedestrians and cyclists at the same time.
"Ride Blue Mountains would like council to use the Westinvest grant to build safe cycle paths across the Mountains which are fit for purpose and meet industry standards."
Woodford cyclist Nathaniel Mowbray welcomed the funding which he hopes will make a difference in the Upper Mountains as well as closer to home.
"It would be really nice to ride the kids to school," he said. "[My daughter] Maggie goes to school at Hazelbrook Public and we live at Woodford. It's a rideable distance but there currently isn't a safe way to ride. It would be really nice to ride that [route] with the kids."
Mount Riverview cyclist, Alex Wright, 17, said he would like to see improved cycling connections in the Lapstone, Glenbrook and Mount Riverview area.
"I think it would be good... to make it more accessible as there aren't too many options [at the moment]. The ones that are there are a bit concealed and not too many people know about them."
Mr Tritton said Ride Blue Mountains looks forward to working with council on the "implementation of a quality network of active transport links between town centres, pools, schools, train stations, mountain bike and bushwalking trail heads and other places people want to go".
