The Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club (LBMSC) has triumphed in the Mountains and Plains Summer Swimming Championships.
The annual competition, held on February 4-5, sees clubs from the Mountains compete against other clubs across a large region, including Orange, Bathurst, Parkes and Forbes.
This is the first time a swim club from the Blue Mountains has won the championships since 2014, with big clubs in Bathurst and Orange usually dominating.
Fifty-eight swimmers from LBMSC took part in the competition this year. Every swimmer for the club contributed points which resulted in the club taking out top spot.
For the first time ever, LBMSC fielded relay teams in every single relay event, a testament to club's growth in the last two years.
The relay events were the highlight of the weekend, with close and exciting finishes. LBMSC finished the relays with five first places, eight second places and two third places overall. These events showcased the incredible team spirit and camaraderie at the club.
On top of a collective team effort, there were some eye-catching individual performances, with a number of LBMSC swimmers taking out individual awards:
All the swimmers were supported over the weekend by coaches Corin and Mark from Mountain Swim.
Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club runs club nights in the summer season at Glenbrook Swim Centre and through winter at Springwood Aquatic and Fitness Centre. Registrations now open and Active Kids vouchers welcome.
