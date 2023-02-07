Blue Mountains Gazette

Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club wins Mountains and Plains Summer Championships

Updated February 8 2023 - 10:32am, first published 9:55am
The Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club (LBMSC) has triumphed in the Mountains and Plains Summer Swimming Championships.

