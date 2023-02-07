Calling on singer-songwriters

Applications are now open for Best in the West, The Joan's new singer-songwriter competition hosted by Open Fridays. The competition aims to showcase the highly talented writers and musicians in the region.
The contest will be held on one Friday every month from March to June. The best song from each round as voted by the audience will progress to the grand final where a panel of judges and industry professionals will decide the winner.
The prize is valued at $2,500, including a $1000 artist contract, a featured Live and Local performance at Open Fridays, 12 hours of rehearsal space at The Joan, a stage coaching session, a specialised marketing package and professional photography and video footage.
Expressions of Interest close on March 10. See www.thejoan.com.au.
