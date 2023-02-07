Blue Mountains Gazette

Original singer-songwriters get golden opportunity

Updated February 24 2023 - 2:56pm, first published February 8 2023 - 10:16am
Calling on singer-songwriters

Applications are now open for Best in the West, The Joan's new singer-songwriter competition hosted by Open Fridays. The competition aims to showcase the highly talented writers and musicians in the region.

