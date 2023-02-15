Music from Vietnam War era in fundraiser at Blue Mountains Theatre

A special musical fundraiser for the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces is coming to the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood.
Hosted by Glenn A. Baker, Good Morning Vietnam: Music from the Vietnam War Era Live in Concert! will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 3pm.
Blue Mountains Theatre Programs Coordinator, Yvonne Hellmers, said the two-and-a-half hour concert for the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces Inc. is a spectacular production celebrating the Vietnam War era's favourite music.
"This popular and exciting production brings together a group of outstanding musicians and vocalists to deliver superb interpretations of some of the most iconic pop, folk, soul and rock songs of the time," said Ms Hellmers.
"Symbolic songs of the 1960s and 70s that questioned, stirred and reflected the political turmoil and massive cultural changes happening during one of the most far-reaching and divisive events of the 20th century."
The show features a projection design backdrop adding compelling storytelling and scenescape elements - depicting the groovy psychedelia of the flower power movement - as well as images of the protest and resistance that was flaring in the city streets of America and here in Australia.
Hear songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Buffalo Springfield, Steppenwolf, The Beatles, Nancy Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, The Animals, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye and more.
Money from ticket sales will be used to provide welfare services to Australian veterans and war widows.
All tickets just $55 from www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or the box office 4723 5050.
