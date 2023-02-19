Blue Mountains Gazette

Feral deer threats to the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area

JC
By Jennie Curtin
February 19 2023 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Marlow and Andrew Cox from the Invasive Species Council with Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle. Picture supplied

Feral deer have been recorded in the Greater Blue Mountains in recent years and their numbers and range are increasing, leading to calls for effective control action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.