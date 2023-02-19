Feral deer have been recorded in the Greater Blue Mountains in recent years and their numbers and range are increasing, leading to calls for effective control action.
The Invasive Species Council said the growing populations are already damaging World Heritage values, threatened species and ecological communities, and rare and endemic biodiversity.
The animals, including European fallow deer, sambar and chital species, graze and trample the native vegetation, foul waterholes and erode water courses, spread weeds and compete with nat5ive grazers such as wallabies, kangaroos, and wombats.
They also pose significant risks to human safety through vehicle collisions, including on the Bells Line of Road and, in future, likely along the Great Western Highway.
At present there is no comprehensive management plan for feral deer in the Greater Blue Mountains. Information about the numbers and extent are out-of-date and patchy and the level of control is insufficient to the scale of the problem.
The council is concerned that, without urgent action, the window of opportunity to prevent their spread across the whole Heritage Area will close.
The council has called on the NSW and federal governments to:
Mary Marlow, from the Blue Mountains feral deer working group, said deer have the capacity to expand to most parts of the Greater Blue Mountains. This includes the Upper Blue Mountains Escarpment, large parts of the Wollemi, into the Grose, Jamison and Megalong Valleys.
The group is already aware of deer along Bells Line of Road, Mount Banks, the Megalong, Kedumba Valley and Coxs River corridor as well as further afield.
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, recently met with Ms Marlow and Andrew Cox from the Invasive Species Council.
She said: "The feral deer problem across NSW and particularly the threat to the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, surrounding state forests, urban areas and private property is hugely concerning.
"I fully support the work and advocacy of the Invasive Species Council; and to that end have made an approach to our Shadow Ministerial team, who are preparing a response to the ISC election platform on behalf of Labor."
Ms Marlow said residents can help by recording their sightings of deer through:
Interested people can also join the working group by emailing bmdeer@invasives.org.au..
