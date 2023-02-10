Four Katoomba High School students have created such an exemplary drama performance that they have been invited to showcase it at OnSTAGE, a statewide HSC Drama presentation.
The students, who graduated last year, were nominated and invited for their production The Siren. They are performing their piece for an audience of thousands at the Seymour Centre in Chippendale, between February 4 and 10.
"This has been such an exciting experience... I mean like, we've been talking about it all year, like 'oh, imagine if we got OnStage,' and then we did," said group member Tegan Krempl.
The Siren is a dramatised production of a true story, which follows a group of women on the titular convict ship to Van Diemen's Land.
Katoomba High School drama teacher Clare Colebrook said the students were drawn to telling these women's stories.
"They did some research and looked at the powerful stories of these women, and how they ended up on the convict boat and being sentenced to Van Diemen's land, and what that journey was like on that boat," she said.
Group member Lily Sepetauc hopes the time and effort that went into The Siren makes for a respectful telling of these women's stories whilst still engaging audiences.
"We'd hope that they feel the emotional, harrowing stories, like they sort of feel as if they're going along the journey with the characters," she said.
The students had a message to get across too; group member Ellysia Hope emphasised the gendered themes behind the production.
"Our piece offers a look into the lives of women who were overlooked for centuries and tells stories that weren't able to be told until now. We did our best to give them a voice to share the horrors and injustices they faced," she said.
"We incorporated siren sounding vocals to feel like they get their song heard without the injustices of history's male dominated narrative."
Only eight groups of students were selected from across NSW to perform at OnSTAGE. Ms Colebrook is proud of her students' efforts.
"It's pretty exciting for our girls, but also very exciting for our school to have such an achievement," she said.
"Every spare moment they were in the drama room rehearsing. Even during the trial period of exams they would find time to come and rehearse."
Student productions were selected based on a marking criteria including performance and acting, journey of character, and working as part of an ensemble.
Another group of students at Katoomba High School were also nominated for OnSTAGE, though they were not selected for the final showcase.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
