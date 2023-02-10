Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba High School students perform 'The Siren' at statewide showcase

By Tom Walker
February 10 2023
Four Katoomba High School students have created such an exemplary drama performance that they have been invited to showcase it at OnSTAGE, a statewide HSC Drama presentation.

