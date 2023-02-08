Join the legendary Toni Childs for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works at The Joan on Saturday, March 18.
Childs, who is now officially an Australian citizen, will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, The Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith in the first hour of her show. In the second hour, she will introduce her new music from two very special albums.
Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist, Childs is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, independent spirit and crafted storytelling.
With fans in more than 50 countries around the world, Childs has produced a list of international hits such as Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, Many Rivers to Cross, I've Got to Go Now and Because You're Beautiful, to name a few.
Over her illustrious career she has opened for Bob Dylan and performed duets with greats such as Al Green and Peter Gabriel. .
The coming years will see the wider release of two very special albums of music. First, It's All A Beautiful Noise and the second, Citizens Of The Planet. Both releases are a part of two unique 3D mapping animated shows - two hours of music, animation and high tech audience engagement.
Childs is offering an exclusive VIP meet and greet package. This exciting opportunity includes one concert ticket within the first row, a digital copy of Toni Childs Greatest Hits two-CD set plus a drink backstage before the concert with the singer, at a special ticket price of $175. There is an allocation of 15 per show and this unique once-in-a-lifetime experience can be purchased at the box office.
See Toni Childs at The Joan in Penrith on Saturday March 18 at 7.30pm.
