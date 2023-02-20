Council has added its support to the Voice to Parliament.
But the vote came after some stirring debate at the January meeting and was not supported by the three Liberal councillors.
The motion, put forward by Cr Suzie van Opdorp, called on council to endorse the Indigenous Voice in the federal parliament and to support the yes vote in the referendum.
A proposed amendment by the Greens Crs Brent Hoare and Sarah Redshaw added to that that council also urge the federal government to clarify their support for truth, treaty and recognition of First Nations sovereignty in line with the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Cr Hoare said the Voice "doesn't go far enough".
"There is a lot of disquiet, a lot of mixed feelings about the adequacy of the Voice," he said, adding that "treaty is an incredibly important step along the way to reconciling our history ... and simply according them the respect that I feel they are due".
Cr Redshaw said "we have had a history of ignoring other voices... We do support the Voice - we just want to point out that there are other voices that need to be heard and considered."
But the amendment was slammed by the mayor as only "sowing confusion and reversing the work done by First Nations people that goes back to the 1990s".
"I pleaded with Cr Hoare not to do this tonight".
He said the work on the Uluru Statement had begun decades earlier.
"The conversations were all about First Nations people articulating a path... We as white people around this chamber disrespect that work ... and say we know better. The Greens may wake up on the morning after the referendum and find their obfuscation and confusion played a role in breaking the nation's heart."
Both Liberal Crs Kevin Schreiber and Brendan Christie said the federal government had not shared enough information on how the Voice would work, while fellow Liberal Rosa Sage said "some people don't support the Voice and I am one of those".
She also expressed concerns that council time and resources were being used to debate federal issues.
"I fundamentally disagree that council should be supporting this motion and the yes campaign," Cr Sage said.
But Cr Claire West disagreed, saying: "I do think local government is about more than roads, rates and rubbish. I think this is such an important issue that we shouldn't be playing politics with."
The amendment was defeated and the motion eventually passed 7-3, with five ALP councillors and the two Greens in favour, three Liberals against while independent Daniel Myles left the chamber for the vote.
