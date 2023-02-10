Blue Mountains Gazette

Mental health group Walk It Off celebrates anniversary with 50km walkathon around Springwood

By Tom Walker
February 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 80 people turned out to celebrate Walk It Off's one year anniversary with a 50km trek around Springwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.