About 80 people turned out to celebrate Walk It Off's one year anniversary with a 50km trek around Springwood.
The walkathon started with about 25 people at 7am but by the time of the final lap at 6pm plenty of family, friends and pets had joined in to see their loved ones to the finish line.
The anniversary was held on February 9 and marked a full year since Walk It Off was established as a mental health group, where men could join in a safe space and talk about their problems.
Founding member Phil Dixon said it was a fun atmosphere to be a part of.
"The mood was communal, and raw. Genuine... People were there for one reason, but it touched so many people in very different ways," he said.
White it wasn't sunny for the walkathon, Mr Dixon saw that as fitting.
"Mental health [is] not an easy subject and it's often impacted by some significant adversities in people's lives... Throughout the first 12 months of our organisation... more than 50 per cent of the time there's been rain," he said.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle also made an appearance to show her support.
"So good, so uplifting and so necessary: walking for mental health. I loved joining Phil, Sam, Shaan, Tony, Hayden and others this morning for the Walk It Off challenge," she posted on Facebook.
Walk It Off meets every Thursday at 6pm at The Bunker, Springwood. Starting from March 1 the group will instead meet Wednesdays.
