High school students recognised as future of science

February 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Winmalee High School students Holly Garrett and Sarah Yearsley. Picture supplied

Winmalee High School students Sarah Yearsley and Holly Garrett and Springwood High School students Tayla Pearson and Niklas Orel have been named winners of the Future of Science awards.

