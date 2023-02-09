High school students recognised as future of science

Winmalee High School students Sarah Yearsley and Holly Garrett and Springwood High School students Tayla Pearson and Niklas Orel have been named winners of the Future of Science awards.
The awards are sponsored by the community science initiative, Science at the Local.
"The Future of Science awards are a small gesture from Science at the Local to celebrate the accomplishments of local students and encourage them to pursue careers in the sciences," said Science at the Local co-founder Kevin Joseph.
"The outstanding calibre of the latest winners demonstrates the enthusiasm and talent of our students in the Blue Mountains, supported by hard working science faculties."
Year 9 student Niklas Orel's award recognised his ability to demonstrate a logical and systematic approach to exploring and solving scientific problems. Tayla Pearson (Year 10) was recognised for exemplary levels of scientific curiosity, collaboration and leadership.
"In both Niklas and Tayla we see the beautiful combination of unfailing enthusiasm and high quality application of the scientific method," said Springwood High's acting head teacher Eva Hlavacek.
"This is a combination that we want to recognise and reward in our students."
Winmalee High School's Sarah Yearsley and Holly Garrett won awards for science communication and perseverance. According to nominating teacher Kylie Macqueen: "The pandemic, climate crisis, and concerns of AI technologies continue to underscore the importance of science communication. Over the past year, Sarah has submitted incredible pieces of science communication driven by a strong personal interest. Similarly, Holly's tenacity, collegiality and commitment to build her knowledge continues to inspire both her peers and her teachers."
The students' have caught the eye of rising science star Corey Tutt OAM, the founder and CEO of Deadly Science and the 2020 NSW Young Australian of the Year.
Mr Tutt, who is currently serving as Chair of NSW Executive Committee for National Science Week and Inspiring Australia, sent the Future of Science award winners a personalised video to congratulate them and their schools.
Dr Hamish Clarke, Science at the Local co-founder, is focused on supporting local students into the future.
"A huge congratulations to Niklas, Holly, Sarah and Tayla. They and their co-students have so much potential. They really are the future of science."
Science at the Local's first event of the year will be held on February 26 at 2.30pm at Springwood Sports Club. The event is free and all are welcome.
