High school students recognised as future of science

Winmalee High School's Sarah Yearsley and Holly Garrett won awards for science communication and perseverance. According to nominating teacher Kylie Macqueen: "The pandemic, climate crisis, and concerns of AI technologies continue to underscore the importance of science communication. Over the past year, Sarah has submitted incredible pieces of science communication driven by a strong personal interest. Similarly, Holly's tenacity, collegiality and commitment to build her knowledge continues to inspire both her peers and her teachers."