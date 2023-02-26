Blue Mountains Gazette

Mobile food vans set to expand in the Mountains

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:38pm, first published February 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mobile food vans are set to increase in the Mountains following the success of their operation during COVID.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.