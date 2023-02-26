Mobile food vans are set to increase in the Mountains following the success of their operation during COVID.
In March 2020, the state government issued a directive allowing mobile food and drink outlets to operate with the written consent of council to encourage more outdoor eating during the worst of the pandemic.
Since then, vans have been operating on council-owned land at Wentworth Falls Lake, Katoomba Falls Reserve, Gordon Falls Reserve and Melrose Park.
Council has now earmarked five more sites: Cathedral of Ferns Reserve and Silva Plana Reserve, both at Mt Wilson, Sutton Park in Blackheath, Bulls Camp Reserve at Woodfood and Springwood's Buttenshaw Park.
It has drawn up a draft mobile food vending policy which is on exhibition now until March 17.
The policy ensures that any potential adverse impacts on local residents, existing businesses or the environment will be mitigated.
See bmcc.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.