Fixing lawnmowers to save the environment

Ever passed by something left out on the street and get the urge to take it home and fix it up?
For almost 20 years Arthur Kevin Fayle has been acting on that urge - ever since he passed by a Victa lawnmower left out for council cleanup in 2002.
He took it home, repaired it, and sold it. Then he did it again, picking up several more discarded mowers to save them from the tip.
Pretty soon, he had people reaching out to ask if he could fix their mowers too.
It wasn't until 2003 that this burgeoning hobby turned into a full-blown job, when Mr Fayle had to overcome a near fatal case of pneumonia.
"I was in hospital for about a week. I said to myself 'when I come out, I'm gonna give this business everything I've got to make it work'... and it worked," he said.
Now Mr Fayle is surrounded by several repaired mowers, a handful of the nearly 5,700 mowers he's worked on or sold over the years.
Part of what drives him is the recycling part of his business; that he's preventing these mowers from going to landfill through his work.
"The recycling aspect... really excited me, because there's so much waste in the world," he said.
"Natural resources that we rely on every day will not last forever, it comes to a point where things will start running out."
The rest of his inspiration comes from community and family. Over the years plenty of locals came by to drop off mowers and chainsaws, and when Mr Fayle was battling depression the Blue Mountains Community Centre helped him "a whole lot".
"I really feel blessed to be alive, let alone be part of the community," he said.
Mr Fayle dedicates his effort to his two daughters, Saharha and Freddy-Bear, as well as his grandmother Betty M Fayle (Faulkner) who passed away in 2005.
Mr Fayle's business, Leura Mower Repairs, can be found at 29 Govett Street, Katoomba. For more information visit his website at http://www.leuramowerrepairs.com.au/.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
