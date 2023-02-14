Blue Mountains Gazette

Fixing lawnmowers to save the environment

TW
By Tom Walker
February 14 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ever passed by something left out on the street and get the urge to take it home and fix it up?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.