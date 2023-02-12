Blue Mountains Gazette

Norman Lindsay Gallery set to celebrate 50th anniversary

February 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Australia's longest operating artist house museum, the Norman Lindsay Gallery in Faulconbridge, is celebrating 50 years of National Trust custodianship.

