Norman Lindsay Gallery set to celebrate 50th anniversary

Australia's longest operating artist house museum, the Norman Lindsay Gallery in Faulconbridge, is celebrating 50 years of National Trust custodianship.
A special gala weekend on February 25-26 will feature works never seen before at the gallery.
The exhibition, Norman Lindsay's Legacy, will feature works from the collections of New England Regional Art Museum, Ian Potter Museum of Art (University of Melbourne) and the Norman Lindsay Bequest.
Galleries director Jane Watters said: "The exhibition features highlights from the Norman Lindsay Gallery collection, it's a rare opportunity to see fine examples of Norman Lindsay's mastery - many of which have not been seen at the gallery before.
"Visitors will have free entry and are invited to experience the beauty of the former home and studios of Norman Lindsay at the special gala weekend," said Ms Watters.
"Children will love the drop-in and draw, a chance to draw from Magic Pudding manikins and create their own bush magic. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in one of three art workshops run by leading Australian artists held in the expansive landscaped grounds that surround the house and explore the newly completed track to the refurbished pool area."
National Trust of Australia (NSW) CEO, Debbie Mills, said the trust is "delighted to invite the public to join in the celebrations and enjoy the iconic art, museum and garden".
Sir Paul Hasluck, the then Governor-General, officially opened the former home of artist Norman Lindsay for the National Trust of Australia on February 24, 1973. It marked the successful conclusion of a nationwide campaign for the National Trust to acquire the property of the important Australian artist. The appeal committee comprised Sir Robert Menzies, Vice-Admiral Sir John Collins, Sir Norman Cowper, Sir Erik Langker, Dr H.C. Coombs, Kenneth Slessor, Dr Clement Semmler, Alan R. Renshaw, Geoffrey Dutton and Douglas Stewart.
In 1969 Norman Lindsay made a bequest to the National Trust (NSW). He gifted a collection of his works - 16 watercolours, 17 oil paintings, nine pen drawings, and assorted pencil drawings, ship models, sculptures and statuary. The bequest included bookcases and furniture decorated by Lindsay and "all my paints, painting table and other materials dealing with my craft".
Lindsay's will stipulated that the National Trust had to acquire his Blue Mountains home to house the bequest. Supported by The Australian newspaper, an appeal was started in 1970 to raise funds for its purchase. After $30,000 had been raised, a generous final donation of $50,000 from Mr S.H. Ervin was enough to secure the property and allow for necessary restorations.
The Norman Lindsay Gallery's 50th anniversary celebrations will be open from 10am-4pm and Saturday and Sunday, February 25-26. Last entry 3pm. There will be a lunchtime Rotary barbecue and the Lindsay Café next door will be open. Phone the café on 4751 9611 for lunch inquiries.
To book workshops tickets go to Eventbrite: Saturday Figure Drawing Class (10am-3pm) - Michael Herron: National Trust members $75, adults $80; Saturday Painterly Monotype Workshop (10am-3pm) - Linda Swinfield: National Trust members $130, adults $140; Sunday Figure Drawing Class (10am-3pm) - Anthony Cahill: National Trust members $75, adults $80.
