Penrith Children's Choir to hold Singing Day in Glenbrook

Children aged 7-13 years are invited to Penrith City Children's Choir's Singing Day - the first of three projects for 2023, directed by Lucy McAlary.
The fun-filled afternoon of song will be held on Sunday, February 26 from 3-5pm at St Finbar's Church Hall, Glenbrook. Add your voice to the energetic Freedom Train from America, the mysterious Camel Driver and the beautiful harmony of the German folk song, Music alone shall live.
Through wide-ranging and colourful repertoire, the choir develops vocal technique, musicianship and part-singing skills in an encouraging and joyful learning environment supported by experienced adult and teenage mentors. The Singing Day is a great introductory 'taster' for new members with an informal performance at the end of the workshop for families and friends.
For full details of our 2023 program go to www.penrithcitychoir.com.au/penrith-city-childrens-choir.
For more information plus Singing Day information packs and application forms, contact the administrator, Suzanne Armstrong, by email pccc@penrithcitychoir.com.au or phone 0450 091 367.
