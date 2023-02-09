Blue Mountains Gazette

Penrith Children's Choir to hold Singing Day in Glenbrook

Updated February 9 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:59pm
Penrith Children's Choir. Picture supplied

Children aged 7-13 years are invited to Penrith City Children's Choir's Singing Day - the first of three projects for 2023, directed by Lucy McAlary.

