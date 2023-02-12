'Evicted! A Modern Romance' strikes close to home for young renters

New Australian comedy Evicted! A Modern Romance will strike close to home for young renters in the Blue Mountains, as the film's creators bring it to Mount Vic Flicks in March.
The movie follows a group of "questionably employed millennials" who get evicted and their different journeys to hopefully finding somewhere new to call home.
Audiences watch the lives of the house-hunters unfold as they encounter "kitchen-toilets", one-way attics and an alleged haunted house.
Director and writer Rowan Devereux sees the movie as a fun way to relay a message about rental prices in Australia and the bonds that are formed as young people face that challenge together.
"It's broadly a comedy, but it is also [a] commentary on the housing crisis and rental crisis that's happening in Australia at the moment... people are renting longer, and... it sort of becomes a 'found family'," he told the Gazette.
"For example, I've been living with the same people for like six years now... Soon [that] will be longer than I've lived with my actual family, if it keeps going this way."
Producer Sophie Saville said the audience response to the film has been one of shared experience.
"Everyone just watches it like 'this is so relatable, like I've been here, done that'. And you've gotta laugh at the misfortunes of life too," she said.
Despite the commentary, though, Mr Devereux's first hope is that audiences appreciate the film's humour.
"Just have a laugh... it's really just a fun comedy about these four people and their lives and their struggles," he said.
"For this film we joked that 'it's Trainspotting but instead of heroin it's houses'."
The film was independently financed and screened at the Sydney Film Festival in 2022, where it won the Audience Choice Award. It also showed at CinefestOZ and the Brisbane International Film Festival.
Evicted! A Modern Romance will be coming to Mount Vic Flicks Tuesday March 7, 7pm. Tickets $15, bookings recommended. For more details visit https://mountvicflicks.com.au/sessions/evicted-a-modern-romance/.
You can learn more about the film through the following website and socials: Evicted Website - https://evictedthemovie.com/; Instagram: @evictedthemovie; Facebook: Evictedthemovie
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
