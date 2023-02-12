Blue Mountains Gazette

'Evicted! A Modern Romance' strikes close to home for young renters

TW
By Tom Walker
February 12 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New Australian comedy Evicted! A Modern Romance will strike close to home for young renters in the Blue Mountains, as the film's creators bring it to Mount Vic Flicks in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.