Former winner of The Voice Australia, Anja Nissen, has released her first independent EP, titled Same Room.
Nissen, who grew up in Yarramundi and went to Winmalee High School, wrote new material for the EP during the COVID-19 lockdown in Denmark.
"I was staying all alone at my family's holiday home outside of Copenhagen. It was a unique time to reflect and consider so much. As I wrote, I would demo the songs. Before too long, I had come up with several albums worth of material," she said.
With experiences such as winning The Voice Australia in 2014 and Melodi Grand Prix Denmark, plus placing as a grand finalist in Eurovision, Nissen has certainly proven herself as a dynamic live performer.
The personally co-produced EP has been a long-term goal of the performer's.
"It was important for me to share these songs with the world right now, as I have a solo album next in mind, and I didn't want them left behind," she said. "They represent my journey through COVID solitude while missing my partner, who was in California. Being separated from him for eight months brought out so many emotions. Expressing them in these songs really helped me."
Songs on the EP include Crawl, Talk With Your Body, Same Room and If We ONly Had Tonight. Nissen plans future 'live band' showcases in Los Angeles to promote the EP.
"I am so proud of my first independent six track EP... I forever appreciate all the support and encouragement I receive from my fans," she said.
