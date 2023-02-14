Blue Mountains Gazette

Former The Voice winner Anja Nissen releases new independent EP

February 14 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former winner of The Voice Australia, Anja Nissen, has released her first independent EP, titled Same Room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.