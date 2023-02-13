Blackheath's Rhododendron Festival committee is looking for a new injection of vim and vigour.
The committee has a great team already and is keen to welcome new members with fresh ideas and fresh enthusiasm to gradually take the reins.
Committee president, Elizabeth Giddey, has been in the job since 2016 and is looking forward to leading the festival for its Platinum Jubilee this year.
She said it had been a delightful experience leading the committee and helping to ensure that Blackheath's annual festival is a success.
"It's been wonderful, despite the challenges of COVID, and we know the town appreciates the festival every November and our other events throughout the year, including the Choir Festival, Rhodo Revue, Snowball, Community Markets every first Sunday of the month, Jazz Weekend and Golf Classic."
The first festival was held in 1953 to raise funds to build the Community Hall.
Activities were severely curtailed by COVID in 2020 and 2021 but festival day returned last year with stalls, entertainment, workshops and activities in Blackheath Gardens, the Community Hall and village.
The Art Show has for many years been a great attraction during festival time and the committee would especially love more volunteers to help organise this very popular event.
New volunteers are welcome any time but an ideal opportunity comes on March 1 at 6.30 pm when the AGM will be held in the Blackheath RSL hall, Bundarra St.
"So come along, meet others who are keen to give the town a great experience and see what sparks your interest," Ms Giddey said. Or email blackheathrhodofestival@gmail.com.
