Blue Mountains art fundraiser for Ukraine war effort

John and Caroline Walsh of Faulconbridge are doing what they can for the people of war-torn Ukraine.
The couple has teamed up with Ukrainian-born artist Dmitry Kuznichenko and are opening up their garden to his art for a weekend fundraising event.
Kuznichenko will have a range of watercolours and oil paintings for sale and all profits go back to two charities - Come Back Alive and United24. United 24 was launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky for the war effort.
Kuznichenko was born in Kharkov and studied a Master of Fine Arts in the Ukraine, before emigrating to Australia in 1992. Art experts have called his life-affirming work "old-world European aestheticism transplanted to the Aussie backyard".
The Walshes have been friends with the Hurlstone Park artist for decades.
"The full invasion on February 24 last year ... finally galvanised western support for the people of Ukraine.
"At Christmas Caroline and I thought why not share our garden, display Dmitri's art and help to raise awareness of the plight of the Ukrainian people.
"Dimitri's work is very playful, celebrating the everyday of Australian life and sometimes juxtaposing with images from Ukraine," he said.
"We are pleased for people to come, meet people who share the concerns for the Ukrainian people, enjoy our garden, have a cup of tea, buy some plants, and most importantly enjoy great art. All proceeds for works of art, plants and garden fertilizers are going to Ukrainian charities."
The artist has already had three shows to raise funds for the Ukraine. The Walshes are passionate about social justice, art and gardening. He is on the Board of the Nursery and Garden Industry of NSW and they are involved with the Springwood East Timor support group.
The event is on February 25 and 26 from 9am-5pm at 62 Shirlow Avenue, Faulconbridge and has support from Parkers Art Supplies.
